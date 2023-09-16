Labourer’s body found floating in canal at Dredge Creek

The body of Wayne Hendricks, a 42-year-old labourer of Dredge Creek, was discovered floating in a canal on Friday.

Keimesha Smith, a 28-year-old housewife, told investigators that at about 10:00h on Friday, she saw a body floating in the canal at Dredge Creek.

The man’s body was floating, facing upwards, on the western side of the canal.

The partly decomposed body was fished from the water, and Smith identified it as her brother-in-law Hendricks.

According to the Police, no marks of violence were seen on the body. Smith claimed that Hendricks was living alone and that he was an alcoholic.

She said she last saw him alive on Tuesday at about 16:00h at his home. The body was escorted to Suddie Hospital Mortuary, awaiting a post-mortem examination (PME). Investigations are ongoing.

Like this: Like Loading...