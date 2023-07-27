Labourer’s partly decomposed body found in pool of blood at Port Mourant house

The partly decomposed body of 39-year-old Ameer Ally Hoosein, called ‘Mudda,’ was discovered in a pool of blood at his John’s, Port Mourant, Corentyne home on Wednesday.

HGP Nightly News understands that Hoosein’s aunt Monica Mohan made the discovery at about 16:00h in the lower flat of his two-storey wooden home.

Reports are that Hoosein was last seen alive on Sunday at about 18:00h under the influence of alcohol.

The labourer’s body was examined for marks of violence, but none were visible because of the decomposition state.

The body was taken to Ramoo Funeral Parlor, where it is awaiting a Post Morten Examination (PME) as the investigation continues.

