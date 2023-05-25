LABOURER’S SPIRIT TOLD HIM TO INJURE MAN FATALLY; COURT HEARS

Tiana Cole reports on a case involving a laborer from West Coast Berbice. The laborer claimed in court that his ‘spirit’ instructed him to strike a man on the head with a steel rod. He has been charged with murder and will await his fate until June 27.
