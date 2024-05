Georgetown Mayor Alfred Mentore met with numerous residents of Lamaha Gardens on Wednesday to discuss their concerns about the daily traffic congestion in their neighborhood. Residents assert that the influx of traffic infringes on their residential rights, impacting their quality of life. Mayor Mentore’s engagement aims to find feasible solutions to alleviate these issues. For more details on the meeting and its outcomes, see the report by Kerese Gonsalves.

Like this: Like Loading...