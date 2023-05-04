Lamaha Park woman stabbed 13 times, throat slit by husband 

Kim Halley, 46, of Lamaha Park, Georgetown was on Thursday stabbed 13 times and her throat slit by her husband at the Alpha Hotel at Lot 2 Public Road Ogle, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

HGP Nightly News understands that the suspect, identified as Junior Ally and Kim were married. However, he reportedly used to abuse her, and she moved out of his residence about two months ago.

But at about 13:45 h on Thursday, the woman and the suspect arrived at the hotel and checked into room 235, which they proceeded to and occupied.

At about 14:30 h, the hotel staff heard screams from room 235 and about 15 minutes after, the suspect exited the room and left the hotel to an unknown destination.

Staff then discovered the door was slightly open and found the woman lying motionless on the bed.

A report was made to the Police. The Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) was summoned, and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The body was examined, and 13 stab wounds were seen on her face, hands and body.

A further examination was made, and a wound measuring 10 inches in width and fives inches in depth was seen on her neck.

The white bedsheet was soaked in blood. A knife handle without a blade was seen next to the body on the bed. The blade was subsequently found in the deceased woman’s hair, covered in blood.

The body was escorted to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, awaiting a Post Mortem Examination (PME).

At about 16:30 h, the suspect was arrested at the Criminal Investigation Department Headquarters. He was placed into custody—an investigation is in progress.

