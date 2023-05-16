Land titles for Enmore Grass Field to be handed over soon

More than 50 families occupying lands at Plantation Hope (Enmore Grass Field), East Coast Demerara (ECD), are expected to receive their Agreements of Sale and register for their certificates of Titles.

The Titles are slated to be handed over at the end of the week, thereby ending years of waiting.

Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal met with the residents on Monday in their community, where this announcement was made.

Enmore Grass Field was initially identified as a livestock-rearing area for residents of Enmore Hope West. However, farmers began squatting in the area in the late 90s, and regularisation of the area commenced in 2011.

Some 55 lots were created in the area, and 52 persons were verified and issued allocation letters.

Minister Croal explained that the process was delayed due to the land acquisition process, as the area would have been under the purview of GuySuCo and National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL).

The legal transfer to CHPA has since been activated, allowing the process to progress.

Following the community meeting, the Housing and Water Ministry, through CH&PA, processed and handed over Agreements of Sale to residents at its Croal Street, Georgetown Annex.

Persons living in Enmore East also raised land ownership concerns at the meeting, which Minister Croal stated will be addressed to allow those residents to move forward.

