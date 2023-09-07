LAWYER FOR TEEN IN MAHDIA DORM FIRE TO MOVE TO HIGH COURT OVER COI’S REFUSAL TO GRANT STAY

In a report by Tiana Cole, it’s mentioned that in light of the Commission of Inquiry’s rejection of his request to grant a stay of proceedings until the completion of the criminal matters against his client, Attorney at Law Dexter Todd has indicated that he will be moving to the High Court.
