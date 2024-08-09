LAWYER STABBED TO DEATH OUTSIDE HOME, ‘HIS BODY WAS FOUND IN HIS CAR’ – POLICE

An attorney, who was admitted to the Guyana Bar in 2012, was tragically killed Wednesday night in front of his home. Police are actively gathering information to help solve the murder and uncover the motive behind this violent act. Travis Chase will provide further details on the investigation, including any leads or suspects that the police might have identified.
