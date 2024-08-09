Monday, August 12, 2024
HomeNewsLAWYER STABBED TO DEATH OUTSIDE HOME, ‘HIS BODY WAS FOUND IN HIS...
News

LAWYER STABBED TO DEATH OUTSIDE HOME, ‘HIS BODY WAS FOUND IN HIS CAR’ – POLICE

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
346

An attorney, who was admitted to the Guyana Bar in 2012, was tragically killed Wednesday night in front of his home. Police are actively gathering information to help solve the murder and uncover the motive behind this violent act. Travis Chase will provide further details on the investigation, including any leads or suspects that the police might have identified.

Previous article
12YR OLD CHOKED TO DEATH DURING ‘PLAYFUL SCUFFLE’ CHILD CARE, POLICE PROBING THE INCIDENT
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

‘A TRAGEDY OF UNSPEAKABLE PROPORTION’ – OPPOSITION MP SENDS OUT PRAYERS...

MONEY LAUNDERING TRAINING TO BEGIN NEXT MONTH..TWO JUDGES TO REPRESENT GUYANA...