Residents of La Bonne Intention on the East Coast Demerara are angry and frustrated over the sudden five-week halt in remedial work conducted on the main access bridge into the community. They are calling on Minister Juan Edghill to ensure that work on the bridge recommences immediately as they say the unfinished structure is not only a danger but also a severe inconvenience to commuters. Antonio Dey spoke with the residents & filed this report.

