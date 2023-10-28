LEADERS WHO BOMB CHILDREN AND WOMEN SHOULD BE TREATED LIKE TERRORISTS – PRESIDENT ALI

President Dr. Irfaan Ali took a firm stance, condemning leaders who resort to violence against innocent civilians, especially women and children. In his recent address, he stated that such leaders should be branded as terrorists, emphasizing that no compromises should be made when it comes to their heinous acts. The following Dacia Richards report delves deeper into the President’s strong remarks.
