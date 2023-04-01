LEGISLATIVE ACTIONS AND MORE POLICE ENFORCEMENT PARAMOUNT TO REDUCING ROAD ACCIDENTS AND DEATHS – MIN BENN

Joel Vogt reports that Home Affairs Minister, Robeson Benn, emphasizes the crucial role of legislative measures and consistent enforcement of traffic regulations in achieving the goal of reducing road accidents and fatalities by 50% by 2030, despite ongoing efforts to improve road safety.
