Leopold Street residents participate in block-making training

A number of residents from Leopold Street, Georgetown, participated in a concrete block-making training on Monday through the Ministry of Housing and Water – Central Housing & Planning Authority’s Community-based Employment Stimulation Project (CESP).

The programme aims to enhance residents’ skillsets and employment opportunities, especially youths in vulnerable communities and/or persons who are part of vulnerable groups.

Deputy Director of Community Development Donell Bess-Bascom and Projects Engineer Esan Barry led the training session.

The training began with a brief theoretical session, in which the importance of quality assurance was emphasised, and standard techniques were imparted to participants. Practical demonstrations were also done on-site.

As part of the start-up support, 56 sacks of cement and two loads of sand, wheelbarrows, spades, buckets, 4-inch and 6-inch molds and protective gear such as gloves and long boots were provided.

Blocks produced will supply contractors building homes through the Ministry’s housing programme as long as they meet the necessary standards.

The government will also allow the residents to construct housing units under the national housing programme.

Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal and Chief Executive Officer of CHPA Sherwyn Greaves met with residents last Tuesday on the project.

Since the launch of CESP in 2021, CHPA has aided training and start-up support for a group in Mocha, East Bank Demerara (EBD), the Guyana Council of Organisations for Persons with Disabilities (GCOPD) and Ruimveldt Parent Support Group.

