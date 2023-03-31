LET THEM APPEAL,THE JUDGE’S DECISION WILL BE UPHELD – PAUL SLOWE ON PSC RULING

Despite the government’s intention to appeal the recent High Court ruling that declared President Dr. Irfaan Ali’s June 2021 suspension of the previous Police Service Commission (PSC) as unconstitutional, Retired Assistant Commissioner of Police Paul Slowe expressed confidence that the decision of Justice Gino Persaud will be upheld even if the matter goes all the way to the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ). Tiana Cole has more on this.

