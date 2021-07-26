Lethem youth, 18, stabbed by girlfriend, 20, for ending relationship: police

Police said that on Sunday a 20-year-old female went on the run after stabbing her 18-year-old boyfriend at his Lethem home because he told her about ending their relationship.



The victim has been identified as Brandon Bailey of Tabatinga Drive, Lethem, Central Rupununi.



According to a police press release, the victim and suspect are in a relationship and on Sunday at 17:45 hours, the suspect returned home when the victim told her that he wanted to end the relationship.



Police said the suspect became annoyed and went into the home, armed herself with a knife and dealt the victim two stab to his right arm and one to the left arm.

After being stabbed, police said the man ran over to his cousin’s home, who subsequently took him to the Lethem Regional Hospital where he was treated by a doctor and sent away.



Checks were made for the suspect but she was not located.



Investigation in progress.