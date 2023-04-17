LGE: “We will beat PPP in all our strongholds and many other areas” – Norton

Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton is confident that the APNU+AFC will beat the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) in all of its strongholds and “many other areas” at the upcoming Local Government Elections (LGE).

“But as experienced people in politics, we must stay focused. We know from our support based on the ground that they will support us, and we will beat the PPP in all of our strongholds and many other areas,” Norton posited.

Norton further accused the ruling party of paying people to rally behind them.

“They forced all the 10 days workers to put on a PPP shirt, or they will fire them, and so many of them in Linden, New Amsterdam, Georgetown are wearing red shirts, we shouldn’t be worried about that.”

The Opposition Leader added that his party has been doing its “political work on the ground” and is going to beat the PPP/C at the local government polls.

Like this: Like Loading...