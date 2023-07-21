LIFE SENTENCE FOR TRIO FOR MURDER OF SOESDYKE VENDOR

Tiana Cole reports on the sentencing of three men found guilty of fatally beating a Soesdyke-Linden Highway vendor over a dispute involving unpaid wages. The court delivered its verdict in May, and on Thursday, each of the three men was sentenced to life imprisonment. However, they may be eligible for parole after serving 30 years of their sentence.

The severity of the crime led to the imposition of life imprisonment, highlighting the gravity of the offense committed by the perpetrators. The possibility of parole after 30 years is subject to their behavior and compliance with prison regulations during their incarceration.

