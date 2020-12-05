Lifeless baby found naked with one hand missing in canal

The body of a female infant was found naked with one hand missing afloat in a canal at Crane Squatting area, West Coast Demerara (WCD).

According to a police statement, the circumstances surrounding the murder of the female toddler are currently under investigation.

Up to press time, the age of the baby and the identity of her parent(s) were yet to be discovered.

“The body which measures twelve (12) inches in length was discovered naked, floating with the face upwards and the left hand missing. Ranks on the scene escorted the body to the West Demerara Regional Hospital which was pronounced dead by a Doctor on duty and is at the Ezekiel Funeral Parlour awaiting a Post Mortem Examination (PME). Investigations are ongoing,” the statement added.