LIFESTYLE CHANGES CAN PREVENT KIDNEY DISEASE – TRANSPLANT PATIENTS SHARE THEIR JOURNEYS

Tiana Cole brings us a news report that follows the experiences of two young individuals who underwent kidney transplants. Despite now leading productive lives, these women emphasize the importance of adopting healthy lifestyle habits to prevent kidney disease.
Most Popular
Recent Comments
Hon. Nagamootoo responds to “1953movement” social media post urging PPP to “take full control over all 6 regions they won” on
Gay pharmacist who strangled his wife to start new life with his male lover is jailed for 30 years on