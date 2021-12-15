Linden Businessman robbed at gunpoint of cash and jewelry

A businessman of Wismar Linden was on Wednesday morning robbed at gunpoint after coming home from a wake not too far from his Canvas City home. According to the Police, the businessman secured his business place in the Mackenzie Market on Tuesday night to attend a wake with $200,000 cash,

one gold chain valued $190,000, one gold finger ring valued $130,000 and one Samsung S9 cellular phone valued $120,000.

After leaving the wake and arriving home about 1:30hrs, he was greeted with a male pointing what appeared to be a handgun at him and told him to lie on the ground which he did in fear.

A second male joined the first male and together they began to relieve him of the mentioned items.

At this time the 37 year old’s cousin walked into the yard and saw the commotion. He was instructed to lay beside the victim and the said males ran out the yard and while fleeing, they discharged a round while making good their escape.

The victim and other persons went in search of the said males and same proved futile. He then went to the Wismar Police Station where a report was made.

Investigations are ongoing.