Linden food vendor robbed $65,000 in her home while cooking

A female food vendor of Wisroc Housing Scheme is counting her losses after an identifiable man armed with a gun invaded her home on Thursday night. According to the police, whilst the 42-year-old food vendor was cooking in her home, she observed a male with a red handkerchief tied around his face covering his nose, mouth and chin coming through her front patio door which was left partially open.

The man was armed with a small silver handgun demanding money and gold.

Police said that the woman told the gunman that she did not have any money which he threatened to shoot her.

The suspect then went on his cellular phone and made a call to someone saying “Ensure you look out carefully out there.”

The perpetrator placed the victim to lay on her bedroom floor and began to ransack her house while demanding money and gold. Subsequently, he went to the woman’s purse which was in her bedroom and took $65,000 The man then walked through the woman’s back door and made good his escape into the dark area.

The victim later went to the Wisroc Police Outpost and made a report.

No one was reportedly injured and no round was discharged.

Investigation is ongoing.