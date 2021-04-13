Linden infant allegedly poisoned by mother succumbs.

Six-month-old Malique Newton of Linden, Region 10 who was fed a poisonous substance days ago by his mother succumbed on Monday morning while receiving medical attention at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.



Just a few hours earlier, his 24-year-old mother, Tameica Sampson, also succumbed as a result of suspected poisoning.

The baby’s 8-year- old sister remains hospitalized in a stable condition at the Linden Hospital Complex (LHC) Reports are that on Thursday last, Sampson and her two children were rushed to the hospital after the mother allegedly fed her children with a poisonous substance before consuming it herself.

The mother, who hails from Wisroc Housing Scheme, Wismar, succumbed while receiving medical attention at the LHC on Sunday while the baby died in the intensive care unit between5:00hr and 6:00hr on Monday. Police in Region 10 have since launched an investigation into the incident.