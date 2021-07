Quincy Skeete, 31, was remanded to prison after he appeared in the Linden Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday for sexual activity with a child contrary to Section 16 (3) (a) of the Sexual Offence Act Chapter 08:03, police said in a news release.

Skeete was not required to plead to the charge when he appeared at the Linden Magistrate’s Court, via Zoom, before Magistrate Wanda Fortune where the charge was read to him.

He was remanded to prison until August 5, 2021.