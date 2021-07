A 57-year-old has been placed on $200,000 bail for the offence of exposing his genitals contrary to Section 28 (2) (b) of the Sexual Offences Act, Cha 08:03.

The accused, Clyve Lewis, appeared before Magistrate Wanda Fortune to answer to the charge in the Linden Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, police said in a news release.

However, he was not required to plead to the charge and was granted bail.

The matter was adjourned to August 18, 2021.

Police did not provide additional details.