Linden: Man allegedly squeezes woman’s breast, chops up man she called to assist her

A 26-year-old male, accused of squeezing a woman’s breast, is in police custody for chopping up a man who was called to assist the same woman.



The incident occurred in Kara Kara, Mackenzie Linden on Monday at 17:00 hours.



The victim has been identified as Keno Griffith, 36, a labourer of Old Kara Kara, Mackenzie, Linden. He was admitted to a hospital in stable condition.



According to a police news release: “Enquiries revealed that the suspect and a female resident of the community had a misunderstanding on the date and time mentioned. During that misunderstanding, the suspect squeezed her breast and she spat on him. The suspect became annoyed and he threw a bucket of water on her.



“As such, the victim went to her assistance and the victim and the suspect had an argument which resulted in a scuffle. The suspect then armed himself with a cutlass and dealt the victim a chop to his arm and one to his head. He was taken to the Linden Hospital Complex where he was seen and examined by the doctor on duty and admitted a patient in a stable condition.



“The suspect, after leaving the scene, went to Linden Police Station to report the matter and he was arrested. He was then placed in custody pending further investigations.”

