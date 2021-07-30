Linden man charged with attempted murder

Rochino Maison, 24, of Kara Kara. Mackenzie, Linden was on Thursday charged with attempt to commit murder on Keno Griffith last Monday, police said in a news release.

Police said Maison was arrested on Monday and charged on Thursday under Section 103 (c) of the Criminal Law (Offences) Act Chapter 8:01.

He committed the crime on Monday at Kara Kara, Mackenzie, Linden but police did not give details of what occurred.



“Maison appeared before Magistrate Annette Singh at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court via Zoom.

“He was not required to plea to the indictable charge, bail was refused and he was remanded to prison.

“The matter was postponed to August 16, 2021,” police said.