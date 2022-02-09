LINDEN MAN CHARGED WITH DAMAGING PROPERTY, SLAPPED WITH $300,000 FINE

A man who damaged the property of Fabian Anthony now has 6 weeks to pay a fine of $300,000 after appearing in court.

Twenty-four-year-old Khanif Downer of One Mile, Wismar, Linden pleaded guilty to a Malicious Damage To Property charge at the Linden Magistrate’s Court. The offence was committed on the 21st of January, 2022 at Lot M8 One Mile, Wismar, Linden. Downer was subsequently arrested and charged with the offence laid under Section 160 of the Criminal Law Offences Act Chapter 8:01.

Magistrate Wanda Fortune on Tuesday handed down her decision via Zoom and further ordered the matter to be heard again on 22nd of this month.