Linden man chopped by ex-business associate following misunderstanding

Dwayne Ward, 43, of Wismar, Linden, is currently in a serious but stable condition at the Georgetown Public Hospital after being chopped by his ex-business associate on Thursday at Linda’s Shop, Quartzstone Backdam, Cuyuni River.

According to Ward, he and the suspect, who has only been identified as ‘Country’ or ‘Brother,’ were associates and worked in partnership in the Quartzstone Backdam. But due to a misunderstanding, they severed their arrangement.

He claimed at about 07:00h on the day in question, he was near Linda’s Shop when the suspect called out to him, but he ignored his call and continued walking.

The suspect approached him from behind and dealt him two chops with a cutlass. One connected to the left of his face leaving a gaping wound, and the other to his left middle finger. The suspect then made good his escape.

With the assistance of public-spirited people, the victim was transported to the Bartica Regional Hospital, where he was seen but later referred to the Georgetown Public Hospital for further treatment.

Ranks from Regional Division 7 have been dispatched to the scene as the investigation continues.

