Linden Man found with 42 grams of narcotics

A quantity of leaves, seeds, and stems was confiscated by the MacKenzie Police Station after acting on a report.Police from the Linden Division went to Co-op Crescent Mackenzie, Linden about 21:50 hours on Tuesday, where ranks carried out a search on a male suspect where a white plastic bag suspected to be cannabis Sativa was found in his bag.The man was told of the offense and arrested. He then told officers, “Bossman is me thing, whatever is in there belongs to me and is for my personal use.” He was placed into custody pending charges.The suspected narcotics was weighed at the station and amounted to 42 grams.

