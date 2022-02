A twenty-eight-year-old man of Wismar, Linden, was on Monday granted $150,000 bail when he appeared before Magistrate Wanda Fortune via Zoom at the Linden Magistrate’s Court.



He was not required to plea to the charge of Rape of a Child Under 16 Years which was laid under Section 10 (3) of the Sexual Offences Act Chapter 08:03. The matter is set to be called again on 2022-02-21 for statements.