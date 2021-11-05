Lindener remanded to jail for attempting murder charge

Dereck St John, age 42 years, unemployed of Lot G 31 Canvas City Wismar Linden was remanded to prison until 6th December 2021 after answering an attempt to murder charge committed on Onika Rock. The 42-year-old man was arrested and charged on November 2 for the offence and appeared at the Linden Magistrate’s Court via Zoom before Magistrate Wanda Fortune on November 5.

The charge was read to the man but he was not required to plea and was remanded to prison.

