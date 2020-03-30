LINDENERS ADHERE TO CURFEW

The curfew instituted by the Regional Health Emergency Committee (RHEC) to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Region 10, saw residents and business owners fully complying.

This was evident on Sunday in Linden as well as in the outlying communities such as Ituni, Kwakwani and Mabura.

The curfew mandates that from 05:00 hrs to 20:00 hrs, regular citizens will not be allowed in public spaces, except for essential workers such as nurses, police, military and personnel from Guyana Power and Light incorporated and Guyana Water Incorporated.

These persons are expected to have their respective employee identification on them at all times

All businesses must be closed from 06:00 hrs to 18:00 hrs, except for supermarkets and pharmacies, which have to be closed at 19:00 hrs. During this period restaurants and bars can only offer delivery and eat-out services.

Linden Mayor Her Worship Waneka Arrindell said that Lindeners understood the need for the curfew which will last for two weeks, after which it will be reviewed.

Mayor Arrindell reminded Region Ten residents if they exhibit symptoms related to the virus, they are to call the hotline numbers 444-6137 and 444-6127 to contact health officials.