Lionel Richie Photo Goes Viral After Fans Find Out His Boo Supposedly Is 40 Years Younger Than Him

Lionel Richie is off the market. The famed singer and songwriter went viral on Twitter over the weekend after it was revealed that not only does he have a girlfriend, but she is much younger than him.

Richie’s name began trending on Twitter after fans shared and retweeted that the 71-year-old is dating a woman named Lisa Parigi that they are claiming is 30 years old, a tweet that included a photo of the two hugging. Stunned fans shared the news, with some people jokingly encouraging others not to give up on love.

One fan said, “Lionel Richie inspires me to never give up on love, that I can find true love from granddaughter’s friend.”

Another person tweeted, “Whaatttt!!! Lionel Richie with his new Bae, he’s 71 and she’s 30, yaani Lionel was 40 when this beautiful woman

Someone else wrote, “#LionelRichie got him a young tender one! So what if he friends with her grandparents, Love is in the air.”

It is not quite clear why someone randomly decided to discuss the Grammy-winning artist’s love life, nor is it clear why people think this relationship is new. Apparently, the two have been together for a few years now, and he has even spoken about her in previous interviews. Parigi is the founder of a candle collection called “The Estate Collection.” She is of Swiss, Chinese, and Caribbean descent and can speak four languages. No one knows how old she is exactly but several reports have claimed she is in her 30s.