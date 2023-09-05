Lisa Narine crowned the new Miss Universe Guyana

The Guyana Marriott Hotel was the host hotel for the Miss Universe Guyana Pageant held on Saturday last.

Lisa Narine captured the title in a beautiful sequined purple gown by local Guyanese designer Jason Shurland. She will move on to compete at the Miss Universe International Pageant in El Salvador on November 18, 2023.

The other delegates that participated in the pageant were Colline Ward representing Bartica, Mackella Profeiro representing Demerara-Mahaica, Chandini Baljor, representing Essequibo Islands-West Demerara, (second runner up), Lieve Blanckaert (first runner up and representing Georgetown), Melissa Mc Lean (Top 5), representing La Parfaite Harmonie, Anika Felicien, representing Onderneeming, and Britny Mack, representing the Pakaraimas.

Narine is in her final year of attaining a Bachelor’s Degree in International Relations at the University of Guyana with plans to enter the political arena.

She wants to use her title to focus on skilled-based classes to help build a strong foundation for students in need and set them up to become entrepreneurs and gain financial independence.

Miss Universe is one of the most-watched pageants in the world, with an estimated audience of over 500 million viewers in over 190 territories.

