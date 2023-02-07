Little Treasures Play School suffers damages after being maliciously set on fire

Two chairs, a wooden cupboard with documents, and a wall were destroyed on Sunday after the Little Treasures Play School was maliciously set on fire.

The Guyana Fire Service (GFS) on Tuesday said that the school located at Lot 2021 Golden Fleece, West Coast Berbice (WCB), received severe damage.

To this end, the Fire Service emphasised that arson attacks are illegal and that once caught, perpetrators will face the full brunt of the law.

“Citizens are encouraged to report suspected arson attacks or any related information to the police,” the GFS concluded.

