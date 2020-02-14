The Guyana Help Industries is again calling on the government to decriminalize the production of Industrial Hemp in the country since this sector could open up doors for employment opportunities among
Guyanese. The organization held a media briefing Thursday where they spoke of potential investment opportunities for Guyana. Colwyn Abrams reports.
LOCAL BODY CONTINUES CALL FOR LEGALIZATION OF HEMP IN GUYANA
The Guyana Help Industries is again calling on the government to decriminalize the production of Industrial Hemp in the country since this sector could open up doors for employment opportunities among