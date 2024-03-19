Wednesday, March 20, 2024
LOCAL CONTENT SUMMIT SET FOR APRIL 16, 2024

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
Local and international companies are actively preparing to leverage the Local Content Certification, with growing anticipation for the upcoming Local Content Summit 2024. Scheduled for April 16, the second edition of this summit aims to highlight and expand the benefits and opportunities provided by local content policies, fostering a more robust integration of local businesses within international markets, particularly in sectors like oil and gas. This event is a crucial platform for companies aiming to align with Guyana’s local content requirements and ambitions. Kerese Gonsalves provides additional insights in her report.

