LOCAL COURTS, BEFORE EXTRADITION, US INTERESTED IN SUSPECTED GUYANESE DRUG DEALERS

Wednesday, March 20, 2024
By Hgp Nightly News Staff
The revelation that US authorities have shared a list of names of suspected Guyanese drug dealers with their Guyanese counterparts is no longer confidential. This development raises questions about the timeline for these individuals to be deported and appear in a US court to face charges. The sharing of such information indicates a collaborative effort between the two countries in combating drug trafficking. Still, the judicial process and logistical arrangements for extradition can influence how swiftly these suspects are brought to justice.

Travis Chase’s report offers more details on this significant development.

