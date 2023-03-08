Unique Arts Entertainment, a relatively unknown dance company, is now embarking on a mission to showcase its talent in several countries, including Jamaica. They aim to not only put Guyanese dancers on the map but also to learn from different cultures. In an interview on Tuesday, the group’s founder spoke with Renata Burnette about their journey so far.
LOCAL DANCE COMPANY ON MISSION TO PUT GUYANESE DANCERS ON THE MAP
Most Popular
Recent Comments
Hon. Nagamootoo responds to “1953movement” social media post urging PPP to “take full control over all 6 regions they won” on
Gay pharmacist who strangled his wife to start new life with his male lover is jailed for 30 years on