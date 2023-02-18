LOCAL GOVERNMENT ELECTIONS TO BE HELD ON JUNE 12, 2023

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development Nigel Dharamlall has written to the Chairwoman of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), appointing June 12, 2023, as the date for Local Government Elections (LGE). Shemar Alleyne tells us more.
