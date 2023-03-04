Local singer among two arrested for attempting to transport $13.3M in cocaine to US

Two men were arrested on Thursday for allegedly attempting to transport $13.3 million in cocaine to the United States of America (USA).

In a statement, the Customs Anti Narcotic Unit (CANU) said that on the day in question, officers intercepted Cranson Henry, 52, who was an outgoing passenger at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) destined for the USA.

After being stopped, Henry, who is also of Rockaway Avenue 11212 Brooklyn, New York, admitted to law enforcement officials that he had narcotics in his luggage.

A search was conducted, and seven Milex milk packets containing cocaine were found.

He was arrested and escorted to CANU’s Headquarters along with the narcotic, which weighed 6.070 kilograms with a street value of $13.3 million.

According to CANU, the value would have been higher had the cocaine arrived at its intended destination.

Further investigations led to the arrest of singer Mark Ferdinand, 44, of Samaria Dam, Pouderoyen, who was previously arrested in 2015 in the United States of America for drug trafficking. Investigations are ongoing.

