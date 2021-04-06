Logger badly beaten with wood after accusing man of having affair with wife

A 34-year-old logger was beaten several times about his body with a piece of wood by another logger, whom he allegedly attacked with a “rum bottle,” stemming from an allegation that the man was having an affair with his wife.

The seriously injured logger has been identified as Adolph Allicock called “Dog Man” of Kwakwani Park Road while his assailant is said to be a 36-year-old logger from the same community.

HGP Nightly News understands that the incident occurred around 22: 35h at Kwakwani Park.

Reports are that the older logger was in the company of his friends while walking along the abovementioned roadway when Allicock approached him with a “rum bottle” in his right hand.

The two (2) loggers began arguing and Allicock is said to have pelted the “rum bottle” towards the suspect’s face and this resulted in the man receiving a wound to the left side of his face.

According to a police statement, the suspect then picked up a piece of wood and dealt Allicock several lashes to his left side face, forehead, left shoulder and lower left foot.

“The victim was rushed to Kwakwani Hospital Complex where he was seen, treated and admitted a patient. His condition is regarded as serious. Suspect in custody.”

Investigations are continuing.