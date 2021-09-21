Logger remanded to jail for murdering 24yr old youth

Marlon LaRose has been remanded to prison by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan on Monday after appearing at the Georgetown’s Magistrate Court for the murder of Kevin Hercules.

Hercules’ lifeless body was seen floating in Wiruni, Upper Demerara River on September 14, and Police have since confirmed that his face was mutilated and there was a slit to his throat.

LaRose, age 26 was not required to plea to the indictable charge that was read to him.

The Logger of Maria Henrietta, Upper Berbice River was subsequently remanded to prison until October 15.

