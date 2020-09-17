Lorry crushes man to death on roadway moments after offloading sand

A 43-year-old man was crushed to death yesterday (Wednesday) while walking on the road by a motor lorry along the Parika Access Road, East Bank Essequibo (EBE).

Dead is Sheik Bacchus also known as “Babbo” of Parika, Salem, EBE.

The fatal accident took place around 13:30h on Wednesday and involved motor lorry (GYY 7021) which was being driven by its Parika village, EBE, owner at the time of the tragedy.

Reports are that the now dead man had been walking on the Northern side of the Parika Access Road heading in the Eastern direction while the motor lorry (GYY 7021) was stationary on the Southern side, towards the North- Eastern direction, “offloading sand.”

According to the police, on completion of offloading, the driver of the motor lorry (GYY 7021) “drove off and while in the process of passing the pedestrian, the left side front collided with the pedestrian.”

This resulted in Bacchus falling to the ground, on the Northern parapet, afterwhich the left rear wheel of the motor lorry (GYY 7021) “ran him over” as the driver continued heading towards the Eastern direction.

HGP Nightly News understands that moments after, the driver was notified of the accident while he was “on his way out” of the Parika Access Road and he returned to the scene of the accident.

Bacchus was picked up in an unconscious state and rushed to the Leonora Cottage Hospital, West Coast Demerara (WCD), where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the motor lorry (GYY 7021) is currently in police custody as investigations into the fatal accident continue.