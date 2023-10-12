“On Tuesday, a court granted a lorry driver $1M bail after charging him with causing the death of a security guard, whom he ran over on Sunday at Ogle, East Coast Demerara. More in this report from Tiana Cole.”
LORRY DRIVER GETS $1M BAIL FOR CAUSING DEATH OF 63 YR OLD SECURITY GUARD
