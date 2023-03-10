LORRY DRIVER IN GREENWICH PARK ACCIDENT CHARGED WITH CAUSING DEATH BY DANGEROUS DRIVING

On Thursday, the lorry driver involved in a fatal collision on the Greenwich Park Public Road, East Bank Essequibo, which claimed the lives of four individuals, was charged with four counts of causing death by dangerous driving. Tiana Cole has the details.
