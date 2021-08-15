Love triangle ends in death for Sophia man

Police have reported an alleged murder in the ‘C’ field Sophia area.Information has revealed that Keon McPherson had reportedly left his ‘D’ Field Sophia home around 23:50hrs on August 14 to go in ‘C’ Field Sophia. This is according to the dead man’s brother Keron McPherson.Further reports revealed that about 4:00hrs on Sunday morning, an unknown female called the Command Centre and reported that the deceased was seen in a yard at ‘C’ Field Sophia lying motionless with what appears to be blood on his skin.There appears to be a gunshot wound on his left side chest and one of his right hand. He was taken to the GPHC where he was pronounced dead on arrival.A male and female suspect have been arrested and is in custody assisting with investigations.The body is currently at the GPHC mortuary awaiting a Post Mortem Examination.

