Love triangle results in one dead, one stabbed and another beaten with wood

A love triangle between a teenaged girl, a female chef and their male lover has resulted in another man being killed, the younger female nursing a stab wound to her neck and the older woman suffering wounds about her body after being beaten with a piece of wood.

Upto press time, the dead man has only been identified to the police as “John”.

The murder, along with the above-mentioned physical assaults, took place around 20:30h on Friday night at Princeville Access Road, Mahdia, Potaro, Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni).

Reports are that the unemployed 19-year-old of Moruca, North West District, Region One (Barima-Waini) and a 36-year-old cook of Princeville Access Road, Mahdia had an argument over a male whom they both shared an intimate relationship with.

The row quickly escalated into a scuffle along the roadway and during the fight, the older female stabbed the teenager to the right side of her neck.

The male whom the two females had been fighting over was in the area and took the injured 19-year-old away from the scene.

A short while later, the now dead man (who had also witnessed the incident) decided to accompany the female cook to her home and while they were passing the home where the injured teen lives, they were confronted by a 26-year-old male Porknocker.

According to reports, the man was armed with a piece of wood and as he stood in front of the cook, he questioned her about the stabbing of the teenager.

Without waiting for the woman to respond, the man began to deal several lashes to her shoulders with the wood and also dealt “John” a blow to his back. However, this was when the suspect’s father rushed out of the house and intervened by taking the wood away from his son and escorting him to their home.

HGP Nightly News was told that “John” managed to run some distance away from that location while the father and son were retreating into their house but he fell.

It was not until the following morning (Saturday) that police officers found “John” on the roadway and took him to the Mahdia Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

His body is presently at the Mahdia Public Hospital mortuary awaiting a Post Mortem Examination (PME).

Meanwhile, police are on the hunt for the suspect who has since gone into hiding. Investigations into the matter are presently ongoing. (Kristen Macklingam)