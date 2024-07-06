Sunday, July 7, 2024
LOW SAYS INTER-COMPANY CHARGES BETWEEN EXXONMOBIL AND PARTNERS CAN LEAD TO INFLATION

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
Economist Elson Lowe has expressed concerns over the inter-company transactions between ExxonMobil Guyana and its partners for the Stabroek Block. He suggests that such payments could potentially lead to inflated costs, as research indicates. For a more in-depth explanation, watch Antonio Dey’s report.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
