Lowenfield currently on “accumulated annual leave”- GECOM

The Chief Elections Officer (CEO) at the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), Keith Lownfield, is currently on his accumulative annual leave which commenced on September 7, 2020 and will end on January 30, next year.

This is according to a press release from the GECOM on Monday (today) which stated that Lowenfield’s leave is for the period 2016 to 2019,a total of 146 days.

The statement came in response to the Chairperson of GECOM, Justice (ret’d) Claudette Singh noting the content of an article published in the Monday, 21st December, 2020 edition of the Guyana Chronicle under the caption “Lowenfield sent on leave.”

“The author alleged that the Chairperson of the Commission has sent the Chief Election Officer on leave. In this regard and for the sake of clarity, it should be noted that Mr. Keith Lowenfield applied on 1st September, 2020 for his accumulative 2016 – 2019 annual leave totaling 146 days. Mr. Lowenfield’s request was approved by the Chairperson and his leave commenced on 7th September, 2020 and will conclude on 30th January, 2021,” GECOM explained.

Lowenfield is presently before the Courts where he faces a number of electoral fraud charges.

While he is on his accumulated annual leave, Deputy CEO, Roxanne Myers, who is also before the Courts on electoral fraud charges, is performin Lowenfield’s duties at the GECOM.