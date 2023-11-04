LUSIGNAN BUSINESSMAN DEFIES ORDER OF EPA, LOCAL GOVT MINISTRY TO CLEAR ROAD

In defiance of warnings from the Environmental Protection Agency and the Ministry of Local Government, a businessman in Lusignan, East Coast Demerara, persists in obstructing significant thoroughfares, much to the dismay of residents and drivers. Dacia Richards provides further information on this ongoing issue.
Most Popular
Recent Comments
Hon. Nagamootoo responds to “1953movement” social media post urging PPP to “take full control over all 6 regions they won” on
Gay pharmacist who strangled his wife to start new life with his male lover is jailed for 30 years on